Elkhart Police participate in Cop on a Rooftop

Cop on a Rooftop
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Law enforcement throughout Indiana participated in the annual Cop on a Rooftop event at participating Dunkin’ locations.

The Elkhart Police Department spent Friday morning at the Dunkin’ on County Road 6.

Officers interacted with customers and collected money for the Special Olympics Indiana.

“First off, this is a great way for us to be able to support those in our community who participate in Special Olympics,” said EPD Chief Dan Milanese. “And we think that’s a great opportunity to be able to interact with our officers and to have that time to come out.”

The money raised during Cop on a Rooftop will directly help fund Special Olympics programs for more than 16,000 athletes in Indiana.

EPD participates in Cop on a Rooftop

