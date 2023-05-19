Elkhart High School selects Will Coatie as new boys basketball coach

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools has announced the selection of the new boys basketball coach for Elkhart High School on Friday!

Will Coatie will serve as the varsity boys coach for the 2023-2024 season. Coatie has served as the head of the girls basketball program at Elkhart High for the last three years, where he was named the Northern Indiana Conference coach of the year for the 2022-2023 season. He has also led his team to a sectional runner-up title.

“Coach Coatie established a strong foundation and a high expectation for discipline and competition in our girls basketball program,” said Cary Anderson, Elkhart High School principal. “He consistently demonstrates care and concern for our student-athletes in and out of season while upholding a standard for behavior of his athletes on the court, in the classroom, and throughout our community that will serve our boys program well. He has exhibited the ability to teach the game of basketball in several different settings and various age levels throughout his career and shows a tremendous loyalty to our school and the city of Elkhart.”

Before heading to Elkhart High, Coatie worked at Elkhart Central for eight years, where he received two NIC coach of the year accolades and brought them a sectional title after a 37-year drought.

“My family and I are beyond excited for this new opportunity to be able to lead the Elkhart Boys Basketball team,” Coatie said in a press release. “It seems surreal to have this new task to grow the boys team after my journey in building the girls squad for the past 11 years. I want to express my gratitude to all the coaches, parents, and players who have and will be a part of my program. I take my responsibility as a coach very seriously as I get the opportunity to help shape all my players into new leaders, successful adults, and good citizens. I am confident that this team will stand out and achieve great things both on and off the court. This will be a commitment to excellence and we just need to trust the process. It’s a great day to be a Lion.”

Coatie will replace Kyle Sears, who resigned following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.

