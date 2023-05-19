Elkhart announces plans for Memorial Day parade

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart has announced its plans for a Memorial Day parade!

The 2023 parade begins at 2 p.m. The parade route will travel on Main Street from Harrison Street to Lexington Avenue. Elkhart’s theme is “All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”

Which acts as a reminder that Memorial Day is about more than cookouts. It’s about honoring those who gave their lives to defend our way of life.

