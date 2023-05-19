Elkhart Airshow returns this weekend for first time in 17 years

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - May 20 and 21, the airshow is returning to Elkhart’s Municipal Airport for the first time in nearly two decades.

“I was here as the airport director in 1996 through 1999, so there were four airshows during that time, and it’s the first time the airshow’s back at Elkhart for 17 years,” said Event Coordinator, Andy Jones.

This year it’s honoring veterans, with World War II battle reenactments and planes that were actually used in the war.

“It’s a P-51 Mustang; it was a fighter during World War II,” said pilot Albert Schiffer.

Pilot, Jeff Linebauth, shared details about his plane as well, “I fly the P-51 Gunfighter right here.”

Over 20 planes and their pilots are set to reenact battle plans, carried out between America and Germany in World War 2.

“The P-51 was probably the premier fighter in World War 2. It was able to accompany the bombers into, deep into Germany which allowed them to be able to achieve the objective,” Linebauth said.

Reenactments will feature explosions, soldiers jumping from planes, tanks, jeeps, and more.

“This is going to be used for parachute dropping for their live reenactment event beginning at 10 o’clock tomorrow and 11 o’clock on Sunday,” Pilot, Matt Throckmorton said.

And to go along with honoring those who have served, Veterans get free admission to the show. Regular adult admission is $30, with kids getting in for $15.

‘It’s going to be a great event; I hope lots of people come out and enjoy it,” Throckmorton said.

