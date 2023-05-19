Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing

Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28
Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Only 18 months after opening to much fanfare, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is preparing for its final voyage.

The pricey hotel and immersive fan experience at Florida’s Disney World will close its doors on Sept. 28.

At nearly $5,000 per couple for two weeknights, the price was out of reach for many Star Wars enthusiasts.

From the beginning, critics panned the hotel for things like utilitarian bathrooms and a disappointing cosplay lightsaber experience.

Some said, with the hotel only half-full, the interactive fan experiences didn’t live up to expectations.

But others appreciated the opportunity to dress as their favorite characters and interact with others.

Disney says even though this creative idea didn’t live up to expectations, the company is not giving up on immersive, cutting-edge experiences for guests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Ironwood Road crash identified
Kenneth Nipper
Elkhart man sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for child molestation
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw
A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family
Owners of former Studebaker plant file lawsuit against insurance companies on May 17, 2023.
Owners of former Studebaker plant file lawsuit against insurance companies

Latest News

FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
GOP negotiator says it’s time to ‘press pause’ on debt limit talks with White House
LIVE: South Bend Fire Dept. holding press conference on recent uptick in fires
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new...
AR-15 at school bus stop: Guns can be safe
A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus...
AR-15 carried at school bus stop concerns parent