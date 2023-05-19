Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments

Andrea Lewis, the couple's attorney, said the husband noticed the activity. (Source: WPEC/CNN)
By WPEC staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida couple has accused two men who installed security cameras at their home of using them to spy on them during intimate moments.

According to a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, the homeowner logged into his system several days after a new installation and was horrified by the data he found.

There was evidence that two technicians had accessed his security camera thousands of times to watch footage of his wife undressing and videos of the couple having sex.

Arrest records list all of the videos in detail, documenting that the technicians at Ask the Advisors watched 460 live and archived clips of the couple.

Ask the Advisors says the employees in question were fired in 2021 due to the video voyeurism charges filed against them

It turns out that one of the technicians was a convicted felon who pled guilty to attempted murder in 1992.

Copyright 2023 WFLX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Ironwood Road crash identified
Kenneth Nipper
Elkhart man sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for child molestation
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw
A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family
Owners of former Studebaker plant file lawsuit against insurance companies on May 17, 2023.
Owners of former Studebaker plant file lawsuit against insurance companies

Latest News

Couple's attorney talks about how alleged voyeurism was caught
FILE - The incident sparked debate about police use of Taser-brand conducted energy devices, or...
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who had knife, walker
Officer discusses shooting at auto plant
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Zelenskyy to join G7 as leaders prepare to unveil new Russia sanctions