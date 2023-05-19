City of Mishawaka releases details on 2023 Memorial Day Parade

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After years of cancellations, the Memorial Day Parade is making a return to the streets of Mishawaka.

According to the city’s website, the May 29 parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. from Main Street and 3rd Street and continues to Battell Park (301 W. Mishawaka Avenue).

It will be the city’s first Memorial Day Parade since 2019. The parades in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, while last year’s parade was canceled because of construction downtown.

The parade will bring back floats, marching bands, and displays of patriotic organizations under the theme of “Duty-Honor-Country.”

In addition to the parade, the city says memorial ceremonies will take place at the following locations and times on May 29:

7 a.m. - Little St. Joseph Cemetery (357 W. Jefferson Boulevard)

7:15 a.m. - Mishawaka City Cemetery (1300 N. Main Street)

7:30 a.m. - Fairview Cemetery (1415 N. Main Street)

8:45 a.m. - Beutter Park (120 Ironworks Avenue) - This is specifically listed as a tribute to sailors

