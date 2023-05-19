Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing

Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The very first Chick-fil-A is closing this weekend.

The restaurant in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall first opened in 1967.

It’s considered a pioneer in mall dining that led to the creation of the modern-day food court.

Chick-fil-A has not given a reason why the location is slated to close for good, but its last day is Saturday.

Like many malls, Greenbriar has been struggling. It currently has no major anchor tenants.

Chick-fil-A has about 2,600 locations nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Ironwood Road crash identified
Kenneth Nipper
Elkhart man sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for child molestation
Festival fun in Michiana
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw
Owners of former Studebaker plant file lawsuit against insurance companies on May 17, 2023.
Owners of former Studebaker plant file lawsuit against insurance companies

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.
Man arrested for AirDropping nudes to strangers, police say
Three Oaks Museum breaks ground on expansion project on May 19, 2023.
Three Oaks Museum breaks ground on expansion project
Three Oaks Museum breaks ground on new expansion project