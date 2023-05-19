BMV announces new opportunities for driving skills tests

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is announcing changes that bring more opportunities to those who are seeking a driver’s license, permit, or ID card.

Under House Enrolled Act 1050-2023 (HEA 1050), licensed driver training schools can give a driving skills test to valid learner’s permit holders.

Prior to this, permit holders had to wait 90 days after they turned 16 to take the test. These tests often took place some time after taking training courses.

The BMV says this change allows eligible Hoosiers to complete their driving test during their training.

For more information on licensed schools, click here.

