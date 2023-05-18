Three Rivers looks for community support to help build dog park

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - Three River’s Memory Isle Park could be going to the dogs.

The city is looking to build a dog park right in the heart of town and is asking for community support to make it happen.

The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority tells WNDU they are working to turn the downtown area into a cozy cove for canines and their owners.

The city of Three Rivers recently built a dog park, but as it’s a few miles from downtown, they wanted to create a centralized park so that more residents could enjoy the riverfront parks.

“We wanted to bring something that’s more centrally located (to downtown),” says Cameron Mains, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority. “We just got a new dog park in Meyer Broadway Park, but you have to get in a car to drive there, and we wanted something that all of our residents who live in town are able to come to; a safe space for them to bring their dog. Not everyone has yards in town, and not everyone has fenced in years, so we wanted to bring a space (where) people can meet each other, their dogs can meet each other; they can enjoy the space.”

In support of the proposal, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) says it will match up to $10,000 by July 17 to create a park that is nothing to wag your tail at.

“We have a total project estimated cost of $20,000,” Mains said. “If we raise $10,000, MEDC is willing to match with us. They see any type of project that the community is able to come together, mobilize, and make 50% of the project as a project worth investing into, so they’ll give us the other half, and we’ll be able to invest in materials that will keep the dog park going for decades.”

Those who live in the downtown community say they are eagerly anticipating the completion of the park, which could be finished by the end of the year.

“I’ve been very excited about it,” says Daly Broekema, Owner of the Daly Lash and Spa & Daly Dope Dispensary. “I actually have a dog myself, and I live downtown, so I have been pumped for this to happen. And I know a lot of community members have been working very hard to make it happen, so I’m excited; it’s going to be awesome.”

Three Rivers DDA has already begun the crowdfunding campaign to reach that $10,000 threshold to ensure that dogs and owners are “Paws-itively” having a ball at the Downtown Dog Park.

