State settles lawsuit over 2017 inmate death at Indiana State Prison

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Relatives of an inmate who burned to death in his cell will not get their day in court.

That’s because the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of 30-year-old Joshua Devine has been settled.

Devine was an inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City in April of 2017 when a television caught fire in his locked cell. The original complaint alleges that there was no working sprinkler system in the cellblock and that prison-imposed restrictions on inmate water use complicated the situation.

Court documents in the case allege that prison staff had multiple opportunities to release Devine but that his cell door was not opened until nearly an hour after the fire broke out.

The cause of Devine’s death was determined to be “thermal burns.”

The suit is similar to one filed earlier this year in connection with the October 2021 inmate stabbing death of 25-year-old Juwan Jones from South Bend. That suit alleges that the prison was operating below 50% of the staffing needed to meet minimum safety requirements, and that a slow response from the prison staff caused him to bleed to death.

Court documents do not contain any details of the settlement agreement. 16 News Now has filed a public records request with regard to any financial commitments made by the state.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Irish softball opens NCAA tourney play on Friday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
After sweating it out on the bubble, the Irish were selected as a No. 3 seed in the four-team double elimination regional.

Food

Grande Mere Inn to bring ‘fine dining on wheels’ with new food truck

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Unlike most food trucks in the area, which serve Mexican food or barbecue, the Grande Mere Inn truck will offer seafood baskets.

What's Good

South Bend seniors take part in ‘Graduation Walks’ at former schools

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The district’s graduating seniors visited their former elementary and middle schools, as students lined the hallways to cheer them on ahead of their graduation ceremonies in June.

News

South Bend seniors take part in ‘Graduation Walks’ at former schools

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The district's graduating seniors visited their former elementary and middle schools, as students lined the hallways to cheer them on ahead of their graduation ceremonies in June.

Latest News

News

State settles lawsuit over 2017 inmate death at Indiana State Prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joshua Devine was an inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City in April of 2017 when a television caught fire in his locked cell.

Events

Festival fun in Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put out a list of festivals, events, and fairs for you and your family to enjoy this summer in Michiana.

News

SB TRIBUNE: Festival fun in Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Three Rivers looks for community support to help build dog park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
In support of the proposal, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation says it will match up to $10,000 by July 17 to help build the park.

News

Heartstrings: The Adventures of Ellie, Jack, and Opal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
It’s what eventually brought them to Penn High School, where they got a front-row seat to a story they know quite well.

News

Heartstrings: The Adventures of Ellie, Jack, and Opal

Updated: 2 hours ago