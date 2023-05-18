South Bend seniors take part in ‘Graduation Walks’ at former schools

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday saw the return of a beloved local tradition, as South Bend’s Class of 2023 took one last trip down memory lane.

The district’s graduating seniors visited their former elementary and middle schools, as students lined the hallways to cheer them on ahead of their graduation ceremonies in June.

The graduation walk has been a tradition for South Bend seniors since 2017. It’s meant to inspire the district’s youngest learners and remind graduates of their journey in education.

“It feels more real now that we’re at this part of the year,” said Maya Marosz, a graduating senior from Washington High School. “It’s really showing me how much I’ve gone through to get here.”

The South Bend Community School Corporation’s 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the University of Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena from June 8-10 at the following times:

Thursday, June 8

Adams High School: 6 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Riley High School: 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Washington High School: 10 a.m.

Adult Education Luncheon: 1 p.m.

Rise Up Academy & South Bend Virtual School: 3 p.m.

Clay High School: 5 p.m.

