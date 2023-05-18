South Bend Latin Dance offering classes every Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every Wednesday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., South Bend Latin Dance invites you to come have some fun!

16 News Now Photojournalist Davante Wade learned some new moves at a recent class; check out the video above!

Beginners are welcome! Wednesday classes are held at Ironhand Wine Bar, located at 1025 Northside Blvd.

You can connect with the class on its Facebook page here.

