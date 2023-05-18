South Bend Cubs to host meet-and-greet for 2016 World Series champ Miguel Montero

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Chicago Cub who is remembered by fans for his clutch postseason moments during the team’s run to a World Series title in 2016 will be in town next month to meet fans and sign autographs.

The South Bend Cubs have scheduled a meet-and-greet with Miguel Montero during their home game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on June 20. Montero, who called South Bend home for a season back when the team was known as the Silver Hawks, will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

There will be a public meet-and-greet on the concourse of Four Winds Field, but it will only last one hour and the general public is limited to one autographed item. The team says the only way to guarantee an autograph is to purchase the VIP ticket package.

As part of the package, fans will receive a game ticket on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop, a two-hour all-you-can-eat classic ballpark buffet, and the guaranteed opportunity to meet Montero.

Tickets are $75 per person and only 125 of them will be sold. To purchase the VIP ticket package, click here.

In Game 1 of the 2016 National League Championship Series, Montero had a pinch-hit grand slam that helped elevate Chicago over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, Montero came off the bench and had the eighth and final RBI versus Cleveland to propel the Cubs to the World Series title.

As a former Silver Hawk in 2004, Montero hit .263 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI in 115 games.

