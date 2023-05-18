South Bend Bike Garage celebrating National Bike to Work Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — Across the nation and here in Michiana, people are celebrating National Bike to Work Week, which encourages people to consider cycling to work. However, the cost of a bike might break the bank for some.

That’s why the non-profit organization South Bend Bike Garage has stepped up to help the community.

On Wednesday, dozens of people lined up at 1441 North Michigan St. in South Bend to either buy, volunteer or learn how to fix their bikes.

South Bend Bike Garage not only sells bikes for low prices if someone can’t afford a bike, but they also have the opportunity to volunteer six hours to earn a bike for free.

“We always try to have a positive experience,” said South Bend Bike Garage board member Jacob Beshara. “People are always happy at the prices because we don’t charge anything for labor; we just charge for parts.”

The organization is always open to accepting donations of used bicycles, working or not.

The South Bend Bike Garage is open every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a possibility for expanded hours. For more information, click here.

“Bikes release dopamine, so getting on a bike kind of puts a smile on someone’s face,” said Beshara

To view the list of events taking place in South Bend for Bike to Work Week, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.