Sand Soccer Camps return this summer

Sand Soccer Camp returns this summer to Michiana
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular kids camp will return to Michiana this summer.

Sand Soccer Camp, hosted by the Futboleros Soccer Academy, will take place July 26-30 and July 24-28 at Outpost Sports in Mishawaka.

The camp is open to kids 7 – 13-years-old and all skill levels.

“Sand soccer camp is not your ordinary camp which is outdoor in the grass,” said James Ortega, owner and founder of Futboleros Soccer Academy. “You’re going to be stronger when you leave.”

To learn more information or to register, click here.

