'Ride of Silence' held to remember cyclists killed in accidents.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cyclists around the world participated in the “Ride of Silence” event Wednesday night to remember those who have been hit or killed by distracted drivers.

Here locally, people gathered at Lincoln Avenue Cycling in Goshen to take part in the event.

Anna Lehman said her husband was killed in 2020 and said this ride meant a lot to her.

“Yeah, it means something to me. My kids both live out of town so they couldn’t be here, so yeah it’s really special,” said Lehman.

The event also raises awareness about the importance of sharing the road.

“Like I said, as far as motorists, we just ask that if they do come up on a cyclist that we ask for three feet...give them three feet as you go by them. That way they don’t feel pressured and cause an accident and just be respectful of each other,” said organizer Danny Jones.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 938 people lost their lives in bicycle-motor vehicle crashes in 2020.

Statistics have not been updated since.

During the ride, cyclists remained silent during an hour-long ride.

“We ride for ten miles at ten miles an hour, in complete silence...We do it kind of like a funeral procession as far as we will stay together as a group,” said Jones.

