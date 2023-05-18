Proposals to save Portage Manor released

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners released both proposals to save Portage Manor on Thursday.

The first plan, submitted by Dr. Sylvana Atallah, would be to keep Portage Manor residents in their current location and make improvements to the building that would generate more revenue.

She also set up a non-profit to help cover finances for the renovation project.

Read Dr. Sylvana Atallah’s proposal below:

The other is a proposal from the Portage Manor Task Force that lays out four different solutions, including a public-private partnership, getting more funding to update the building, and building a new facility or partnering with a non-profit.

Read the Task Force’s proposal below:

Portage Manor Presentation by WNDU on Scribd

A recommendation will be made to the St. Joseph County Council on June 13.

