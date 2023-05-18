One-on-one with Micah Shrewsberry

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been nearly two months since 16 Sports last talked to newly named Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Since his March 30 introductory press conference, Shrewsberry has been recruiting and living out of a hotel in South Bend as his kids finish out the school year in Pennsylvania.

Despite his busy schedule, he found time to sit down with 16 Sports for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

You can watch the full 20-minute interview in the video above!

