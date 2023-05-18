Motorcyclist killed in Ironwood Road crash identified

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in St. Joseph County.

Police were called just before 12:35 a.m. to N. Ironwood Road just north of W. Cleveland Road for a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle. According to police, an SUV driven by a 24-year-old Mishawaka man and a motorcycle driven by GJJ Dunn Severinghaus, 46, of Niles were traveling south on Ironwood when they collided.

Severinghaus was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the SUV was not hurt. There were no passengers.

Police say the driver of the SUV cooperated with police at the scene, and blood was drawn per protocol. Toxicology reports are pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team.

