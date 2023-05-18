Motorcyclist dies in St. Joseph County crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Police Department says it happened around 12:30 a.m. at Ironwood Road and Chipstead Drive, which is near the Francis Branch Library and Castle Point Apartments. Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

The identity of the motorcyclist has yet to be released. Police say the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating the crash.

