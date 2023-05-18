Motorcyclist dies in St. Joseph County crash

(ARC Images)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Police Department says it happened around 12:30 a.m. at Ironwood Road and Chipstead Drive, which is near the Francis Branch Library and Castle Point Apartments. Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

The identity of the motorcyclist has yet to be released. Police say the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs to host meet-and-greet for 2016 World Series champ Miguel Montero

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A former Chicago Cub who is remembered by fans for his clutch postseason moments during the team’s run to a World Series title in 2016 will be in town next month to meet fans and sign autographs.

News

Judge grants continuance in sentencing for Miami County man in child porn case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kegan Kline was expected to be sentenced on Thursday morning. But instead, the judge granted a continuance requested by Kline’s defense team.

Crime

Judge grants continuance in sentencing for Miami County man in child porn case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
Kegan Kline’s attorneys say there is evidence that Kline has not seen, and it may change his plea.

News

Michiana Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years of service

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The anonymous tip line opened for the very first time on May 18, 1983, after now-retired South Bend Police Capt. Ed Friend observed and was impressed by the program in Rockford, Ill.

Latest News

News

Sand Soccer Camps return this summer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The camp is open to kids 7 – 13-years-old and all skill levels.

News

Emergency crews called to house fire in South Bend

Updated: 5 hours ago
Firefighters were called around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday to the 2000 block of Franklin Street.

News

Hazy sunshine today and a bit warmer

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Mostly sunny and warmer temps today

News

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-18-23

Updated: 8 hours ago
Enjoy the hazy sunshine today, rain arrives tomorrow

News

House fire in South Bend under investigation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Firefighters were called around 2:40 a.m. to the 2000 block of Franklin Street.

News

South Bend Bike Garage celebrating National Bike to Work Week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Almanza
Across the nation and here in Michiana, people are celebrating National Bike to Work Week, which encourages people to consider cycling to work.