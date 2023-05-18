Michiana Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years of service

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is celebrating 40 years of serving the community on Thursday.

Michiana Crime Stoppers offers an anonymous tip line and online portal, allowing community members to share anonymous tips about felony crimes and fugitives. Tips leading to arrests or case closures are eligible for cash rewards.

The anonymous tip line opened for the very first time on May 18, 1983, after now-retired South Bend Police Capt. Ed Friend observed and was impressed by the program in Rockford, Ill.

Since 1983, Michiana Crime Stoppers has recorded:

11,304 solved cases

8,567 arrests

$1,208,935 rewards authorized

$18,199,778 worth of property and narcotics recovered

The first coordinator was Lt. Sam Walsh, who led the program for eight years. Upon Sam’s retirement, Lt. Dave Shock took over as coordinator and held that position for 16 years. When Dave retired, Lt. Cindy Kilgore stepped in and served as the coordinator for eight years.

Michiana Crime Stoppers is now led by Lt. Kayla Miller, who also oversees the South Bend Police Department’s Investigative Bureau.

In a Facebook post, Michiana Crime Stoppers thanked the community for its support over the years and said it looks forward to serving the community for another 40 years and beyond.

Michiana Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 574-288-STOP or by clicking here.

