Michiana Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years of service

(Michiana Crime Stoppers)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is celebrating 40 years of serving the community on Thursday.

Michiana Crime Stoppers offers an anonymous tip line and online portal, allowing community members to share anonymous tips about felony crimes and fugitives. Tips leading to arrests or case closures are eligible for cash rewards.

The anonymous tip line opened for the very first time on May 18, 1983, after now-retired South Bend Police Capt. Ed Friend observed and was impressed by the program in Rockford, Ill.

Since 1983, Michiana Crime Stoppers has recorded:

  • 11,304 solved cases
  • 8,567 arrests
  • $1,208,935 rewards authorized
  • $18,199,778 worth of property and narcotics recovered

The first coordinator was Lt. Sam Walsh, who led the program for eight years. Upon Sam’s retirement, Lt. Dave Shock took over as coordinator and held that position for 16 years. When Dave retired, Lt. Cindy Kilgore stepped in and served as the coordinator for eight years.

Michiana Crime Stoppers is now led by Lt. Kayla Miller, who also oversees the South Bend Police Department’s Investigative Bureau.

In a Facebook post, Michiana Crime Stoppers thanked the community for its support over the years and said it looks forward to serving the community for another 40 years and beyond.

Michiana Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 574-288-STOP or by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sand Soccer Camps return this summer

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The camp is open to kids 7 – 13-years-old and all skill levels.

News

Emergency crews called to house fire in South Bend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Firefighters were called around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday to the 2000 block of Franklin Street.

News

Hazy sunshine today and a bit warmer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Mostly sunny and warmer temps today

News

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-18-23

Updated: 4 hours ago
Enjoy the hazy sunshine today, rain arrives tomorrow

Latest News

News

House fire in South Bend under investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Firefighters were called around 2:40 a.m. to the 2000 block of Franklin Street.

News

South Bend Bike Garage celebrating National Bike to Work Week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex Almanza
Across the nation and here in Michiana, people are celebrating National Bike to Work Week, which encourages people to consider cycling to work.

News

Irish LAX gear up for quarterfinals

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

‘Ride of Silence’ held to remember cyclists killed in accidents

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Cyclists around the world participate in the “Ride of Silence” event Wednesday night to remember those who have been hit or killed by distracted drivers.

News

South Bend Bike Garage celebrating Bike to Work Week

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

'Ride of Silence' held to remember cyclists killed in accidents

Updated: 12 hours ago