Lacasa awarded $175K grant to expand financial education programs

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen nonprofit that helps people achieve financial stability and housing was awarded a huge grant!

Lacasa was given a $175,000 investment by KeyBank to expand its financial education courses aimed at equipping residents with the tools for success in the workforce. Lacasa will also use the money to continue to provide access to inclusive, mainstream financial products and services.

KeyBank said the grant is a commitment to the communities it serves.

“All of us at KeyBank are incredibly proud to support Lacasa and the work they do to educate and empower individuals within the community to make good financial decisions,” said Seth Keirns, president of the KeyBank northern Indiana market. “This funding will have a transformative effect on the adults Lacasa serves and provide them with resources and information that will help put them and their families on a path to self-sufficiency and success.”

For more than 50 years, Lacasa has provided the community with personal empowerment, family stability, and neighborhood vitality programs.

To learn more about the mission of Lacasa or about the services they provide, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified
New South Bend daycare to operate 24 hours a day
Kenneth Nipper
Elkhart man sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for child molestation
A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

This is a rendering of how the Downtown Dog Park in Three Rivers could look when completed.
Three Rivers looks for community support to help build dog park
It’s what eventually brought them here to Penn High School, where they got a front-row seat to...
Heartstrings: The Adventures of Ellie, Jack, and Opal
Heartstrings: The Adventures of Ellie, Jack, and Opal
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after motorcycle, car crash in Warsaw
Proposals to save Portage Manor released