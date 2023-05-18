Irish women’s lacrosse falls in NCAA quarterfinals

NEWTON, Mass. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s lacrosse team saw its season come to an end on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish fell on the road to No. 3 seed Boston College by a final score of 20-6. Notre Dame had a 2-1 lead in the first quarter, but things went downhill from there.

The Eagles scored four unanswered goals to take a 5-2 lead into the second quarter. The Irish then had a short burst of momentum until Boston College closed out the half with a 10-4 lead.

The Irish trailed by 10 after three quarters and would need a record-setting fourth to keep their season alive.

It didn’t happen, as Notre Dame finished its season with a 15-6 overall record.

Boston College advances to the semifinals, where the Eagles will face Syracuse. For a full look at the women’s tournament bracket, click here.

