Hazy sunshine today and a bit warmer

Temperatures will warm to the lower 70s with a milky sky
Another hazy day for Michiana with warmer temps
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: The smoke plume moving from the Canadian wild fires to the northwest will continue to impact Michiana today, leaving us with a milky/hazy sky once again with mostly sunny skies. We get a tad warmer, back up into the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing chances for showers as we head through the day with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Depending on the timing of the cold front pushing through, our temps will likely be in the lower 70s before turning cooler.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloud early, then decreasing clouds. A spotty shower is possible. Breezy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

