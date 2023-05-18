Grande Mere Inn to bring ‘fine dining on wheels’ with new food truck

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - The co-owners of the Grande Mere Inn in Stevensville are getting ready to bring “fine dining on wheels” to the public.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Charley and Tricia Racine bought a new food truck from central Indiana last week.

Unlike most food trucks in the area, which serve Mexican food or barbecue, the Grande Mere Inn truck will offer seafood baskets, like perch, shrimp, and blackened swordfish.

The truck will be available for weddings and catering. Charley has also scheduled the truck to serve food at Watermark Brewing Co. several times this summer.

Grande Mere Inn is closed on Sundays, so Charley says they’re considering operating the food truck then.

The truck has not yet been painted or wrapped, but Charley told The Herald-Palladium they plan to make it look classy by painting it predominantly black with sunset colors behind the Grande Mere Inn logo.

