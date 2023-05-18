Festival fun in Michiana

(WNDU) - Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put out a list of festivals, events, and fairs for you and your family to enjoy this summer in Michiana.

There is also a list of county fairs for our area at the bottom.

MAY

Artisan Market

Marion Magnolia Farms (57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis)

May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. │Free ($5 for parking);

Niles Renaissance Faire

Plym Park (401 Marmont Street, Niles)

May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. │ $7-$5, children under 5 free

Art 4 Masquerade Fundraiser

Ironworks Event Center (414 N. Hill Street, Mishawaka)

May 24 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 24 │$85

515-205-9498

St. Mary of the Lake Family Festival

St. Mary of the Lake (718 W. Buffalo Street, New Buffalo)

May 25-29 │Free

Elkhart ArtWalk

5 to 8 p.m. on May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, and Oct. 26 │Free

Classic Car Cruise-Ins

Das Dutchman Essenhaus (240 U.S. 20, Middlebury)

4:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, May-September │Free

Wawasee Fine Arts Festival at Oakwood

Oakwood Resort (702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse)

May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. │Free

Michigan City Food Truck Festival

Fedder’s Alley (150 to 200 LakeShore Drive, Michigan City)

May 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT │ Free

Wine & Fine Art Fest

Lemon Creek Winery (533 E. Lemon Creek Road, Berrien Springs)

May 27-28 from Noon to 6 p.m. │Free

JUNE

Niles Family Fun Fair and Bluegrass/Americana Music Festival

Riverfront Park (Main and Front Streets, Niles)

June 1-4 (5 to 10 p.m. June 1; 3 p.m. to midnight June 2; 10 a.m. to midnight June 3; noon to 8 p.m. June 4) │ Free

Then & Now: A Downtown South Bend Architectural Walking Tour

Tours in June, August, and September begin at the American Trust Company clock (corner of Washington and Michigan Streets)

Tours in July and October begin at Ambassadors for Christ Church (302 W. Washington Street)

6 to 7:30 p.m. on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, and Oct. 6 │$10 (cash only) with reservation

574-282-1110 to make reservations.

Marcellus First Fridays 2023

Downtown Marcellus

5 to 8 p.m. on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, and Oct. 6 │Free

DTSB First Fridays

Downtown South Bend, State Theatre, Gridiron and Howard Park

5 to 9 p.m. on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, and Sept. 1 │ Free

Lake Bluff Artisan Fair

Lake Bluff Park (520-598 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3, July 15, Aug. 19, and Sept. 2 │ Free

Summer Art Market on the Green

Krasl Art Center (707 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3, July 15, Aug. 19, and Sept. 2 │Free

Antiques on the Bluff

Lake Bluff Park (520-598 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Oct. 1 │Free

Shortcakes on the Blacktop

The Cathedral of Saint James (117 N. Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend)

June 8 a.m. from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. │$6

Purchase online or at event. Delivery of orders of 5 or more available in downtown, Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s and Holy Cross. Call 574-707-5130 to arrange.

Fulton County Historical Power Show

Fulton County Historical Society grounds (37 E. 375 North, Rochester)

June 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. │ $3-Free

Potato Creek Lions Strawberry Festival

State Road 23 and State Road 4, downtown North Liberty

June 9-10 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 9; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 10) │Free

43rd Annual Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival

Island Park (N. Main and Sycamore Streets, Elkhart)

June 9-10 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 9; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 10) │Free

Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival

Washington Park Beach, Michigan City

June 9-11 │ $5 residents/$8 non-residents, children 6 and younger free with paid adult

Makers Trail Festival

Weko Beach (Lake Street, Bridgman)

June 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. │ $10 advance; $20 gate; 11 and younger free

269-985-1111.

Three Oaks Flag Day Weekend

Downtown Three Oaks

June 10-11 │Free;

Bremen Firemen’s Festival 2023

Sunnyside Park (512 S. East Street, Bremen)

June 13-17 (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 13-15; 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 16-17) │Free admission; parking extra

Click here for website.

Acorn Music Festival

107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks

June 16-18 (5 p.m. on June 16 and 2 p.m. on June 17 and 18) | $100 per day

269-756-3879.

56th Annual Leeper Park Art Fair

Leeper Park (907 Riverside Drive, South Bend)

June 17-18 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 17; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18) │Free

Juneteenth Celebration

Shanklin Park (411 W. Plymouth Avenue, Goshen)

June 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. │ Free

To register for a free workshop on home ownership hosted on Lacasa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., click here.

39th Annual Father’s Day Festival

Lemon Creek Winery (533 E. Lemon Creek Road, Berrien Springs)

June 18 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. │Cover charge

Sturgis Fest

June 20-24 │Free

2023 Middlebury Summer Festival

Memorial Park (105 N. Main Street, Middlebury)

June 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. │Free

Dowagiac Home & Garden Tour

June 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. │ $20

Michiana Brits 35th Annual British Car Show

Saint Mary’s College

June 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. │Free

2023 Boomin’ Parks Tour Schedule

Free from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

June 28 at LaSalle Park

July 12 at Phil St. Clair Park

July 26 at Kennedy Park

Aug. 9 at Leeper Park

Aug. 23 at Boehm Park

Sept. 13 at Rum Village

Sept. 27 at Kelly Park

33rd Annual Art League Garden Walk

Sunnyside Church (115 S. Frances Street, South Bend)

June 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. │$20 presale until June 27, $25 at door

JULY

Berrien Springs Pickle Festival

History Center at Courthouse Square (313 N. Cass Street, Berrien Springs)

July 4 at 11 a.m. │ Free

Concours D’Elegance at Copshaholm

Studebaker National Museum (201 Chapin Street, South Bend)

July 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. │ $16 in advance, $20 at gate

Underground Railroad Days 2023

Underground Railroad Society of Cass County and Village of Vandalia, Milo Barnes Park (M-60, Vandalia)

Ju;y 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. │Free

61st Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff

Lake Bluff Park (520-598 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)

July 8-9 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 8; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 9) │$5; 12 and younger free

Dowagiac Summer Festival and Doe-Wah-Jack Bar-Bee-Que

Downtown Dowagiac

July 14-15 (12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 14; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 15) │Free

Thrill on the Hill

Front Street, Buchanan

July 14-16

Firefighter Blues Festival

Kamm Island Park (600 W. Front Street, Mishawaka)

July 15 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.│$15

Click here for website.

Annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival

The Unity Gardens (3701 Prast Boulevard, South Bend)

July 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. │Free

574-222-2266.

New Carlisle Hometown Days

Memorial Park, New Carlisle

July 28-30 │ Free;

SerbFest 2023

Saints Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church (59238 Keria Trail, South Bend)

July 29 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. │Free

AUGUST

61st Annual Arts, Crafts & Music Festival

The Barns at Nappanee (1600 W. Market Street, Nappanee)

Aug. 3-5 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 3-4; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 5) │Admission charged

574-773-4188.

39th Annual Osceola Music Festival

Fern Hunsberger Park (202 N. Lamport Street, Osceola)

Aug. 11-13 │Free

Aviation Education Day

South Bend International Airport, airfield at the Studebaker Hangar, west of the main terminal (4817 Lincoln Way West, South Bend)

Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. │ Free

574-282-4590.

26th Annual EnviroFest

Island Park (North Main and East Sycamore streets, Elkhart)

Aug, 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. │$5 per family

Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival

DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, University of Notre Dame

7:30 p.m. Aug 17-19 and Aug. 22-26; 2 p.m. Aug. 19-20 and 26-27 │ $75-$10

DTSB Art Beat 20th Anniversary

Jefferson Street Bridge, Howard Park, and East Bank

Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. │Free

Round Barn Car, Bike, Truck & Tractor Show

Fulton County Historical Society grounds (U.S. 31 and County Road 375 N., Rochester)

Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. │Free

574-223-4436.

Lubeznik Arts Festival

Lubeznik Center for the Arts (101 W. Second Street, Michigan City)

Aug. 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT │$5-Free

219-874-4900.

St. Patrick Summer Festival

St. Patrick’s Parish Center (309 S. Scott Street, South Bend)

Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. │Free

Michiana Renaissance Festival

St. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds (5117 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend)

Aug. 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. │ $12-Free

New Carlisle 10th Annual Beer & Wine Walk

Downtown New Carlisle

Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 │$30; $15 for designated driver

Purchase tickets at New Carlisle Fire Station (204 E. Michigan Street)

57th Annual Blueberry Festival

Centennial Park (1660 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth)

Aug. 31 – Sept. 4 │Free

SEPTEMBER

Michigan City Oktoberfest

Washington Park

Sept. 1-4 │ Free

LaPorte County Draft Horse Association 2023 Show

LaPorte County Fairgrounds (2581 State Road 2, LaPorte)

Sept. 7-9 │Free

Click here for website with full list of events.

Middlebury Fall Festival 2023

Memorial Park (105 N. Main Street)

Sept. 8-9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. │Free

Niles Scream Park

855 Mayflower Road, Niles

Begins Sept. 8

Door Village Harvest Festival

Scipio Township Park (3501 W. Joliet Road, LaPorte)

Sept. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT │Free

47th Annual Nappanee Apple Festival

Downtown Nappanee

Sept. 14-17 │Free

Trail of Courage Living History Festival

Fulton County Historical Society grounds (37 E. 375 North, Rochester)

Sept. 16-17 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 16; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17) │ $8-Free

2023 Fall Fest

Lake Bluff Park (520-598 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)

Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. │Free

24th Annual Sunflower Fair

Michigan Avenue, downtown LaPorte

Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT │Free

Four Flags Area Apple Festival

1740 Lake Street

Sept. 28-Oct. 1 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28; 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 29; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 30; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 1) │Free, $5 parking donation

269-683-8870.

Oktoberfest

Round Barn Winery and Estate (9151 First Street, Baroda)

Sept. 29 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. │ Free

269-326-7059.

County Fairs

Starke County 4-H Fair

June 24-30

Starke County 4-H Fairgrounds

400 Division Street, Hamlet

St. Joseph County (Ind.) Fair

June 30 – July 8

St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds

5117 Ironwood Road, South Bend

LaPorte County Fair

July 8-15

LaPorte County Fairgrounds

2581 State Road 2, LaPorte

Kosciusko County Fair

July 9-15

Kosciusko County Fairgrounds

1400 E. Smith Street, Warsaw

Marshall County 4-H Fair

July 19-23

Marshall County 4-H Fairgrounds

211 W. Walnut Street, Argos

Elkhart County 4-H Fair

July 21-29

Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds

17746 County Road 34, Goshen

Cass County Fair

July 31-Aug. 6

Cass County Fairgrounds

590 N. O’Keefe Street, Cassopolis

Berrien County Youth Fair

Aug. 14-19

Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds

9122 M-139, Berrien Springs

St. Joseph County (Mich.) Grange Fair

Sept. 17-23

St. Joseph County Grange Fairground

316 E. Charlotte Street, Centreville

