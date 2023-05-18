Festival fun in Michiana
(WNDU) - Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put out a list of festivals, events, and fairs for you and your family to enjoy this summer in Michiana.
There is also a list of county fairs for our area at the bottom.
MAY
Artisan Market
Marion Magnolia Farms (57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis)
May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. │Free ($5 for parking);
Niles Renaissance Faire
Plym Park (401 Marmont Street, Niles)
May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. │ $7-$5, children under 5 free
Art 4 Masquerade Fundraiser
Ironworks Event Center (414 N. Hill Street, Mishawaka)
May 24 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 24 │$85
Click here for website. 515-205-9498
St. Mary of the Lake Family Festival
St. Mary of the Lake (718 W. Buffalo Street, New Buffalo)
May 25-29 │Free
Elkhart ArtWalk
5 to 8 p.m. on May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, and Oct. 26 │Free
Classic Car Cruise-Ins
Das Dutchman Essenhaus (240 U.S. 20, Middlebury)
4:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, May-September │Free
Wawasee Fine Arts Festival at Oakwood
Oakwood Resort (702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse)
May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. │Free
Michigan City Food Truck Festival
Fedder’s Alley (150 to 200 LakeShore Drive, Michigan City)
May 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT │ Free
Wine & Fine Art Fest
Lemon Creek Winery (533 E. Lemon Creek Road, Berrien Springs)
May 27-28 from Noon to 6 p.m. │Free
JUNE
Niles Family Fun Fair and Bluegrass/Americana Music Festival
Riverfront Park (Main and Front Streets, Niles)
June 1-4 (5 to 10 p.m. June 1; 3 p.m. to midnight June 2; 10 a.m. to midnight June 3; noon to 8 p.m. June 4) │ Free
Then & Now: A Downtown South Bend Architectural Walking Tour
Tours in June, August, and September begin at the American Trust Company clock (corner of Washington and Michigan Streets)
Tours in July and October begin at Ambassadors for Christ Church (302 W. Washington Street)
6 to 7:30 p.m. on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, and Oct. 6 │$10 (cash only) with reservation
Click here or 574-282-1110 to make reservations.
Marcellus First Fridays 2023
Downtown Marcellus
5 to 8 p.m. on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, and Oct. 6 │Free
DTSB First Fridays
Downtown South Bend, State Theatre, Gridiron and Howard Park
5 to 9 p.m. on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, and Sept. 1 │ Free
Click here for website or call 574-282-1110.
Lake Bluff Artisan Fair
Lake Bluff Park (520-598 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3, July 15, Aug. 19, and Sept. 2 │ Free
Summer Art Market on the Green
Krasl Art Center (707 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3, July 15, Aug. 19, and Sept. 2 │Free
Antiques on the Bluff
Lake Bluff Park (520-598 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Oct. 1 │Free
Shortcakes on the Blacktop
The Cathedral of Saint James (117 N. Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend)
June 8 a.m. from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. │$6
Purchase online or at event. Delivery of orders of 5 or more available in downtown, Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s and Holy Cross. Call 574-707-5130 to arrange.
Fulton County Historical Power Show
Fulton County Historical Society grounds (37 E. 375 North, Rochester)
June 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. │ $3-Free
Potato Creek Lions Strawberry Festival
State Road 23 and State Road 4, downtown North Liberty
June 9-10 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 9; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 10) │Free
43rd Annual Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival
Island Park (N. Main and Sycamore Streets, Elkhart)
June 9-10 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 9; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 10) │Free
Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival
Washington Park Beach, Michigan City
June 9-11 │ $5 residents/$8 non-residents, children 6 and younger free with paid adult
Makers Trail Festival
Weko Beach (Lake Street, Bridgman)
June 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. │ $10 advance; $20 gate; 11 and younger free
Click here for website or call 269-985-1111.
Three Oaks Flag Day Weekend
Downtown Three Oaks
June 10-11 │Free;
Bremen Firemen’s Festival 2023
Sunnyside Park (512 S. East Street, Bremen)
June 13-17 (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 13-15; 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 16-17) │Free admission; parking extra
Acorn Music Festival
107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks
June 16-18 (5 p.m. on June 16 and 2 p.m. on June 17 and 18) | $100 per day
Click here for website or call 269-756-3879.
56th Annual Leeper Park Art Fair
Leeper Park (907 Riverside Drive, South Bend)
June 17-18 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 17; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18) │Free
Juneteenth Celebration
Shanklin Park (411 W. Plymouth Avenue, Goshen)
June 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. │ Free
To register for a free workshop on home ownership hosted on Lacasa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., click here.
39th Annual Father’s Day Festival
Lemon Creek Winery (533 E. Lemon Creek Road, Berrien Springs)
June 18 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. │Cover charge
Sturgis Fest
June 20-24 │Free
2023 Middlebury Summer Festival
Memorial Park (105 N. Main Street, Middlebury)
June 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. │Free
Dowagiac Home & Garden Tour
June 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. │ $20
Michiana Brits 35th Annual British Car Show
Saint Mary’s College
June 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. │Free
2023 Boomin’ Parks Tour Schedule
Free from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
June 28 at LaSalle Park
July 12 at Phil St. Clair Park
July 26 at Kennedy Park
Aug. 9 at Leeper Park
Aug. 23 at Boehm Park
Sept. 13 at Rum Village
Sept. 27 at Kelly Park
33rd Annual Art League Garden Walk
Sunnyside Church (115 S. Frances Street, South Bend)
June 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. │$20 presale until June 27, $25 at door
JULY
Berrien Springs Pickle Festival
History Center at Courthouse Square (313 N. Cass Street, Berrien Springs)
July 4 at 11 a.m. │ Free
Concours D’Elegance at Copshaholm
Studebaker National Museum (201 Chapin Street, South Bend)
July 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. │ $16 in advance, $20 at gate
Underground Railroad Days 2023
Underground Railroad Society of Cass County and Village of Vandalia, Milo Barnes Park (M-60, Vandalia)
Ju;y 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. │Free
61st Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff
Lake Bluff Park (520-598 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)
July 8-9 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 8; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 9) │$5; 12 and younger free
Dowagiac Summer Festival and Doe-Wah-Jack Bar-Bee-Que
Downtown Dowagiac
July 14-15 (12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 14; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 15) │Free
Thrill on the Hill
Front Street, Buchanan
July 14-16
Firefighter Blues Festival
Kamm Island Park (600 W. Front Street, Mishawaka)
July 15 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.│$15
Annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival
The Unity Gardens (3701 Prast Boulevard, South Bend)
July 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. │Free
Click here for website or call 574-222-2266.
New Carlisle Hometown Days
Memorial Park, New Carlisle
July 28-30 │ Free;
SerbFest 2023
Saints Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church (59238 Keria Trail, South Bend)
July 29 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. │Free
AUGUST
61st Annual Arts, Crafts & Music Festival
The Barns at Nappanee (1600 W. Market Street, Nappanee)
Aug. 3-5 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 3-4; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 5) │Admission charged
Click here for website or call 574-773-4188.
39th Annual Osceola Music Festival
Fern Hunsberger Park (202 N. Lamport Street, Osceola)
Aug. 11-13 │Free
Aviation Education Day
South Bend International Airport, airfield at the Studebaker Hangar, west of the main terminal (4817 Lincoln Way West, South Bend)
Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. │ Free
Click here for website or call 574-282-4590.
26th Annual EnviroFest
Island Park (North Main and East Sycamore streets, Elkhart)
Aug, 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. │$5 per family
Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, University of Notre Dame
7:30 p.m. Aug 17-19 and Aug. 22-26; 2 p.m. Aug. 19-20 and 26-27 │ $75-$10
DTSB Art Beat 20th Anniversary
Jefferson Street Bridge, Howard Park, and East Bank
Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. │Free
Round Barn Car, Bike, Truck & Tractor Show
Fulton County Historical Society grounds (U.S. 31 and County Road 375 N., Rochester)
Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. │Free
Click here for website or call 574-223-4436.
Lubeznik Arts Festival
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (101 W. Second Street, Michigan City)
Aug. 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT │$5-Free
Click here for website or call 219-874-4900.
St. Patrick Summer Festival
St. Patrick’s Parish Center (309 S. Scott Street, South Bend)
Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. │Free
Michiana Renaissance Festival
St. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds (5117 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend)
Aug. 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. │ $12-Free
New Carlisle 10th Annual Beer & Wine Walk
Downtown New Carlisle
Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 │$30; $15 for designated driver
Purchase tickets at New Carlisle Fire Station (204 E. Michigan Street)
57th Annual Blueberry Festival
Centennial Park (1660 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth)
Aug. 31 – Sept. 4 │Free
SEPTEMBER
Michigan City Oktoberfest
Washington Park
Sept. 1-4 │ Free
LaPorte County Draft Horse Association 2023 Show
LaPorte County Fairgrounds (2581 State Road 2, LaPorte)
Sept. 7-9 │Free
Click here for website with full list of events.
Middlebury Fall Festival 2023
Memorial Park (105 N. Main Street)
Sept. 8-9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. │Free
Niles Scream Park
855 Mayflower Road, Niles
Begins Sept. 8
Door Village Harvest Festival
Scipio Township Park (3501 W. Joliet Road, LaPorte)
Sept. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT │Free
47th Annual Nappanee Apple Festival
Downtown Nappanee
Sept. 14-17 │Free
Trail of Courage Living History Festival
Fulton County Historical Society grounds (37 E. 375 North, Rochester)
Sept. 16-17 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 16; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17) │ $8-Free
2023 Fall Fest
Lake Bluff Park (520-598 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph)
Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. │Free
24th Annual Sunflower Fair
Michigan Avenue, downtown LaPorte
Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT │Free
Four Flags Area Apple Festival
1740 Lake Street
Sept. 28-Oct. 1 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28; 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 29; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 30; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 1) │Free, $5 parking donation
Click here for website or call 269-683-8870.
Oktoberfest
Round Barn Winery and Estate (9151 First Street, Baroda)
Sept. 29 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. │ Free
Click here for website or call 269-326-7059.
County Fairs
Starke County 4-H Fair
- June 24-30
- Starke County 4-H Fairgrounds
- 400 Division Street, Hamlet
St. Joseph County (Ind.) Fair
- June 30 – July 8
- St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds
- 5117 Ironwood Road, South Bend
- Click here for website
LaPorte County Fair
- July 8-15
- LaPorte County Fairgrounds
- 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte
- Click here for website
Kosciusko County Fair
- July 9-15
- Kosciusko County Fairgrounds
- 1400 E. Smith Street, Warsaw
- Click here for website
Marshall County 4-H Fair
- July 19-23
- Marshall County 4-H Fairgrounds
- 211 W. Walnut Street, Argos
Elkhart County 4-H Fair
- July 21-29
- Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds
- 17746 County Road 34, Goshen
- Click here for website
Cass County Fair
- July 31-Aug. 6
- Cass County Fairgrounds
- 590 N. O’Keefe Street, Cassopolis
- Click here for website
Berrien County Youth Fair
- Aug. 14-19
- Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds
- 9122 M-139, Berrien Springs
- Click here for website
St. Joseph County (Mich.) Grange Fair
- Sept. 17-23
- St. Joseph County Grange Fairground
- 316 E. Charlotte Street, Centreville
- Click here for website
