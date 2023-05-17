Woman gets prison time for arson at St. Joseph apartment

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman who police say purposely set a couch on fire inside an apartment at a mixed-use building in St. Joseph is headed to prison.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Shannon Russell, 48, was sentenced on Monday to 23 months to five years in prison.

The St Joseph Department of Public Safety was called on March 27 to the 400 block of Main Street on reports of a structure fire. When first responders arrived, they found the fire in an apartment on the second floor.

Several agencies helped put out the flames, but officials say there was extensive damage throughout the building, including fire damage in a front corner apartment and smoke damage throughout the whole second story.

Russell was a resident of the building, and her grandchild was inside the apartment when the fire was set. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Russell pleaded no contest in April to arson and preparing to burn property valued between $1,000 and $20,000. Unlike in a guilty plea, a person entering a no contest plea is not required to tell a judge in court exactly what they did or why.

In exchange for her plea, charges of first-degree arson and a charge of second-degree child abuse were dropped.

