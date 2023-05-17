St. Joe County Public Library showcasing local artist’s work

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana artist had her debut art exhibit display at the St. Joe Public Library!

Many people came to support the opening of Kamika Perry’s first art exhibit on Tuesday, which showcases mixed-media abstract art.

Perry, a Jamaican native, is an abstract painter who lives and works in the South Bend area. Her art draws inspiration from her emotions and internal processes. Her work often explores the depths of human emotion and the complexity of the human psyche. In a press release, the library said it is “honored to host her first gallery exhibit.”

16 News Now asked the artist about some of her pieces.

“Well, you know I have two businesses and three kids,” Perry told 16 News Now. “I just had my daughter, who’s seven months. And it can be the opposite of calm when you have all of those things lumped together. And when I was painting this piece, for some reason, I felt exactly that- like everything disappeared. Most of the times you get that while painting, but something will interrupt and I got completely calm with this one.”

The exhibit is part of the public library’s mission to provide gallery space to local creators and to bring artwork with a South Bend connection to the community.

Perry’s artwork will be on display from May 16 to June 16 at the Main Library, located at 304 S. Main Street.

