South Bend school officials discuss clear backpack policy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s new information about the South Bend Community School District’s plans to allow only clear backpacks next school year.

The school safety initiative announced at Monday’s school board meeting is a done deal: an administrative decision that does not need board approval or public input.

It is an initiative that will cost $80,000. The district bought 20,000 backpacks that will be given to students for free.

District Safety and Emergency Preparedness Director Eric Crittendon says the last couple of incidents where weapons made their way into South Bend Schools, they were found inside backpacks. “I am aware of other districts that have gone from either clear backpacks, or no backpacks. I believe, correct me if I’m wrong, but Grand Rapids just went to a no backpack policy for their reasons. But we didn’t feel that we needed to go that extreme and at this point, this is the next level of added security that we felt was best so we’re going with clear backpacks.”

Officials are still trying to figure out how the new policy will impact the likes of gym bags and musical instrument cases. “Those are questions that have popped up and at this point, which could change at a later date, but we’re going to develop some other procedures where kids coming in with those sports bags, that there’s a designated area that those sports bags or instruments get dropped off at, and they stay there until the end of the schools day until they’re ready to be picked up,” Crittendon said.

According to SBCSC CFO Kareemah Fowler, discussions on additional safety measures will continue. “And now the clear back packs, and we are reviewing like Critt said it’s going to take a while to figure things out. We are looking at what metal detectors would look like; we’re also looking at vape detectors in our schools as well.

