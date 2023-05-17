South Bend Police Department promotes first female officer to lieutenant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At a South Bend Board of Public Safety meeting Wednesday morning, six officers were promoted to positions of captain, sergeant, and lieutenant.

“It’s an awesome feeling, being born and raised here; this city is near and dear to my heart,” said Tomar Thomas, who was promoted to Patrol Division Captain.

Of the promotions on Wednesday, one officer in particular, Maranda Baker, made history in the city, becoming the first female to be promoted to the role of lieutenant, in the patrol division.

“I’m grateful and I’m thankful that they have the trust and faith in me to be in this position and I just want to keep doing what I’ve been doing just lead by example and work hard and make relationships in the community,” Baker said.

Baker was sworn into the force in the South Bend Police Department back in 2010, working her way up the ranks and serving as a sergeant for the last five years.

According to Baker, she wasn’t expecting the promotion or to become the first female lieutenant but chalks it all up to hard work.

“Just be you, work hard, work extra hard, because sometimes you might have to, but prove that you’re just as capable of doing the job as anyone else, and just treat it as if you’re anyone else on the force, male or female, don’t let that hold you back or use that as a reason to move forward, just work hard,” Baker said.

The South Bend Board of Public Safety meets on the third Wednesday of each month, and for more information, click here.

