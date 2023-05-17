Smash Mouth to headline summer concert at Four Winds Field

Smash Mouth
Smash Mouth(South Bend Cubs)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will welcome late 1990′s and early 2000′s pop groups to downtown South Bend this summer!

A concert slated for Aug. 12 at the home of the South Bend Cubs will feature Smash Mouth and special guests LFO and Ryan Cabrera. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to work with promoter Suave Entertainment, who is organizing this event, to bring another concert to downtown South Bend,” said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart in press release sent to 16 News Now. “Many fans know that Four Winds Field is not just the South Bend Cubs home in the summer, but also a beautiful venue that can host events year-round.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Four Winds Field Box Office or online once they’re on sale.

Tickets start at $39 for seating bowl tickets (assigned seat), followed by $59 for field general admission (standing), and $79 for premium pit tickets (closest to the stage).

About Smash Mouth

Smash Mouth’s formative years shows a band determined to make an impact from the get-go. Formed in late 1994, the band immediately begins recording demos and showcasing in both San Jose and Hollywood. In June of 1997, Smash Mouth signed to Interscope Records when label brass catch wind of an unknown (and unsigned) band being ADDED to monumentally influential L.A. radio station KROQ’s playlist after only one spin of their song “Walkin’ On The Sun”.

Their major-label debut “Fush Yu Mang” went more than DOUBLE PLATINUM and set the table for what most consider their masterpiece; 1999′s brilliant follow-up album “Astrolounge”. Boasting three top-ten hits (All-Star...Then The Morning Comes...Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby), sales for “Astrolounge” nearly doubled those or “Fush Yu Mang”, approaching nearly QUADRUPLE PLATINUM status.

With the proud introduction of the hugely-talented new frontman Zach Goode, Smash Mouth is shockingly improved and utterly re-energized. The New York City-born, Los Angeles-based Goode boasts a dazzlingly impressive, never ending list of stage credits as both actor and singer. His beautifully rough-and-tumble...yet pitch-perfect and rangy...vocal style instantly proving a perfect match for Smash Mouth’s beachy brand of high energy Alt-pop.

About LFO

LFO is Brad Fischetti, and the late greats: Rich Cronin and Devin Lima. The boys burst on to the scene in 1999 with the number-one smash hit Summer Girls and followed with another top-five hit in Girl on TV. In 2001 the boys released their second album, which spawned the top-ten hit, Every Other Time.

In 2010 Rich Cronin passed away after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Devin Lima passed away in 2018, after his own battle with cancer. Now, Brad Fischetti is committed to honoring Rich & Devin and helping their legacy to live on with the fans, existing and new.

About Ryan Cabrera

You might think that you know Ryan Cabrera. Sure, the platinum-selling singer and songwriter is the architect behind ubiquitous smashes such as “On the Way Down,” “True” and “Shine On” as well as albums including 2004′s Take It All Away, which hit #8 on the Billboard Top 200, You Stand Watching [2005], and The Moon Underwater [2008]. However, get to know Ryan like never before on his newly released EP Wake Up Beautiful (Dynamite Music) and fifth full-length album due out later this year. Stardom aside, it’s never ever been about image, media, or pomp and circumstance for Cabrera. It’s always come down to one thing: the music.

