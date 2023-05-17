Small Business Month: Practically Perfect

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Small Business Month.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Practically Perfect on Wednesday.

The business has been open since 2014, and it also supports other small businesses.

The store sells used furniture items from estate sales.

But they also have 52 local vendors inside, selling everything from antiques to collectables to hand-made items.

“It’s fun to see all the businesses grow,” said Kynette Setear, the owner. “It’s fun to interact with everybody and have that environment here because we’re all kind of family.”

Practically Perfect is located inside the Town and Country Shopping Center in Mishawaka.

