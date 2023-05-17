Railroad crossing repairs among new traffic alerts in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several new traffic alerts are underway in the city of Mishawaka, and if your commute takes you through the “Princess City,” here’s what you need to know:

RAILROAD CROSSING REPAIRS

Norfolk Southern will be conducting repairs at several railroad crossings within Mishawaka this week.

The repairs started at the Elder Road crossing on Wednesday and will work their way west, ending at the Main Street crossing. Each crossing is expected to take 2 to 3 hours to repair once started.

The city asks you to use the Capital Avenue and Union Street underpasses during this time to avoid travel delays.

Repairs are expected to be complete by next Wednesday, May 24, weather permitting.

The following railroad crossings will be repaired:

  • Elder Road (between 3rd Street and 12th Street)
  • Oakside Avenue (between 3rd Street and York Street)
  • Kline Avenue (between 3rd Street and York Street)
  • Delorenzi Avenue (between 4th Street and the park)
  • Beiger Street (between 4th Street and 6th Street)
  • Byrkit Avenue (between 4th Street and 5th Street)
  • Merrifield Avenue (between 4th Street and 5th Street)
  • Laurel Street (between 4th Street and 5th Street)
  • Main Street (between 4th Street and 6th Street)
(WNDU)

INTERSECTION CLOSURE

The intersection of North Byrkit Avenue and Linden Avenue will have daytime closures starting Wednesday for utility work.

It will be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The work is expected to be finished by Friday, May 19, weather permitting.

(WNDU)

