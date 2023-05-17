Owners of former Studebaker plant file lawsuit against insurance companies

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A nine-day trial promises to determine the fate of a former Studebaker plant.

The plant has been a part of South Bend’s manufacturing landscape since 1940. The plant at 701 W. Chippewa on South Bend’s west side suffered flooding in August 2016.

According to court documents, the building’s owners are suing seven separate insurance companies for failing to fix all the damage.

The trial began on Tuesday in South Bend federal court. The suit contends the claims paid fell more than $20 million shy of replacing destroyed electrical equipment and cleaning up the environmental contamination that the compromised equipment left behind.

During World War II, the plant produced aircraft engines for the B-17 bomber, and in the ‘70s, workers produced Jeeps for the post office there.

