Niles residents still waiting on answers about sound from Indeck Energy Center

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Howard Township residents are still looking for answers from the noise being made at the Indeck Niles Energy Center.

We’ve had several viewers reach out to us about loud noises and vibrations coming from the power plan since March.

On Friday, Niles Mayor Nick Shelton confirmed that the noise would be shut down that evening, and most residents haven’t heard a peep since.

However, many nearby residents are still concerned about why the disturbance began in the first place and if anything will be done to keep this from happening in the future, especially after Monday’s community meeting that was missing a pretty important stakeholder.

“The company that runs the plant was invited to the meeting, and they didn’t show up,” said Jim LaRoche, a neighborhood resident of Misty Acres. “That really hurt. I was thinking, ‘Who are these people who don’t even have the dignity to hear our concerns?’ Not one person showed up.”

The city of Niles told us that a sound engineer from GE has been working overnight on figuring out this issue all week long.

