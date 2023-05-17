ND MEN’S LAX: Sunday’s quarterfinal awaits

Notre Dame men's lacrosse team huddles during practice prior to an NCAA tournament game.
Notre Dame men's lacrosse team huddles during practice prior to an NCAA tournament game.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a record-breaking performance at home in the NCAA Championships’ opening round, the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team packs their bags for the quarterfinals this weekend.

16 Sports caught up with the team Wednesday as they prepare for their next game against Johns Hopkins.

Notre Dame’s 20-7 win over Utah in round one was the largest NCAA tournament win in program history. Head coach Kevin Corrigan lauds his team’s balance as one of the reasons they’ve been able to perform at such a high level.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever coached a team that had more of the pieces that you need in balance the way this team does,” Corrigan says.

“It’s just a great mix of kids. On top of that, the way these kids have gotten along from the beginning of the year -- it’s kind of been ‘One mind, one goal’ all year and that’s been special to watch as well.”

The Irish will play Johns Hopkins in the quarterfinal round on Sunday, May 21st in Annapolis, Maryland.

