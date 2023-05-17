Motorcyclist killed in Oakland Avenue crash

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in Elkhart on Tuesday.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, first responders were called to the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue for reports of a crash with injuries around 5:42 p.m. A preliminary crash report reveals that a male motorcyclist was heading south on Oakland when he struck the passenger side of a northbound truck attempting to turn left into Stratford Commons.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to the hospital, where he later died. The truck driver was uninjured and cooperated with the police.

The identity of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending family notification.

The Elkhart Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

