Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in Elkhart on Tuesday.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, first responders were called to the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue for reports of a crash with injuries around 5:42 p.m. A preliminary crash report reveals that a male motorcyclist was heading south on Oakland when he struck the passenger side of a northbound truck attempting to turn left into Stratford Commons.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to the hospital, where he later died. Police identified him on Wednesday morning as Donald R. Pickett, 61, of South Bend.

The truck driver, a 75-year-old Elkhart man, was uninjured and cooperated with the police.

The Elkhart Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Glosser, 27, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in serious bodily...
Woman sentenced to 9 years for neglect after child drowns in bathtub
SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend
Eduardo Alvarado (left) and Ernesto Arellano (right)
2 charged in deadly Mother’s Day shooting in South Bend
New South Bend daycare to operate 24 hours a day
Power restored for thousands of I&M customers south of Mishawaka, South Bend

Latest News

Cooler today but rebounding by tomorrow
Lots of sunshine with cooler temps today
Cooler today but rebounding by tomorrow
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-17-23
Notre Dame baseball takes on Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
Notre Dame baseball takes on Northwestern at Wrigley Field
St. Joe County Public Library showcases Kamika Perry's artwork on May 16, 2023.
St. Joe County Public Library showcasing local artist’s work
St. Joe County Library hosts exhibit of local artist.
St. Joe County Library hosts exhibit for local artist