Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Kayla Unbehaun was in her mother's custody at the time of her disappearance in 2017.
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A 9-year-old girl who went missing for six years before being found in North Carolina last week thanks to a Netflix show was reunited with her father.

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15 years old, was in the care of her mother, Heather Unbehaun, when she went missing in July 2017.

Kayla was last seen at a Fourth of July parade in Wheaton, Illinois, according to a GoFundMe account made shortly after her disappearance.

Kayla was discovered as missing when her father, Ryan Iserka, went to pick her up from her mother. Iserka reportedly had full custody of Kayla at the time while Unbehaun only had visitation rights.

According to officials, Unbehaun was arrested Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, on a fugitive charge.

According to investigators, a store manager at Plato’s Closet said she recognized Kayla there from watching an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix and called police.

Kayla was kept in care of the North Carolina Division of Social Services before being reunited with her father this week.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified
Eduardo Alvarado (left) and Ernesto Arellano (right)
2 charged in deadly Mother’s Day shooting in South Bend
Shawna Glosser, 27, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in serious bodily...
Woman sentenced to 9 years for neglect after child drowns in bathtub
New South Bend daycare to operate 24 hours a day
SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend

Latest News

The Fairfax, Va., office of Rep. Gerry Connelly, D-Va., is shown on Monday, May 15, 2023, after...
Man accused in baseball bat attack of congressional staffers now facing federal charges
A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family
A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family
A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family
South Bend school officials discuss clear backpack policy on May 17, 2023.
South Bend school officials discuss clear backpack policy
Hoosier Lottery introduces new way to play with ‘Cash POP’