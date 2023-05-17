Medical Moment: A minimally-invasive procedure healing pathologic fractures

(WNDU) - Fractures can be painful and debilitating. For most people, the pain only lasts for months, but for some, pathologic fractures leave them with a lifetime of hurt.

Pathologic fractures happen in bones that have already been weakened by disease.

Now, a breakthrough procedure is helping to stabilize one of the largest bones in the body and give relief to thousands of people.

“This woman was at home, sneezed, sustained a pelvic fracture, and after that, she was wheelchair-bound and bedbound,” explained Daniel Lerman, MD, an orthopedic oncologist at Presbyterian, Saint Luke’s Medical Center. “She said she wished she could die because the pain was so bad.”

Lerman is part of a team at Saint Luke’s who developed a minimally-invasive pelvic stabilization procedure to ease this type of pain. People who have pathologic pelvic or sacrum fractures can face a lifetime of pain.

“The sacrum is really the keystone of the pelvis,” Dr. Lerman said. “So, if there’s a sacral fracture, anytime somebody moves, they have significant pain.”

CT scans pinpoint the eroded bone. Through one centimeter incisions, surgeons use bone cement and large screws to reinforce the area.

“Think of them about the size of a stainless-steel ballpoint pen,” Dr. Lerman said.

They also use a balloon implant in areas where the bone is missing. It’s less invasive, patients wake up feeling better, and can leave the hospital the same day.

“When I have a patient who says their pain is so bad that they can’t even enjoy being with their family and then after the procedure, they’re home and they’re engaged in their normal activities, I mean, as a physician, there’s no greater thrill,” Dr. Lerman said.

Another benefit of the procedure is that patients are able to stay on their chemotherapies, radiation, and their immune therapies throughout the procedure, which is vital to keeping the patient cancer-free while helping them to be pain-free at the same time.

