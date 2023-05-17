Lots of sunshine with cooler temps today

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Lots of sunshine but a cooler day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, but lower 60s near the lake.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Chilly as temps fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s!

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine thanks to Canadian wild fire smoke moving into the area. Warming back up to the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms move through Michiana making for a wet day. Highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.