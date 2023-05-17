Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office finds lost pig

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return a lost pig to its rightful owner.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, police say they found a pig in the area of 450 East and 200 South. They say the pig is “currently making new friends” at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County.

If this pig belongs to you, or if you know who it belongs to, please reach out to the Animal Welfare League at 574-267-3008 or email infor@awlwarsaw.com.

