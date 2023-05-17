Indiana AG Rokita encourages Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property

Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to check and see if they’re owed anything.

Rokita’s office has returned over $30 million to Hoosiers so far this year, and nearly $800 million more remains to be claimed.

Rokita recommends Hoosiers check for these types of property that might go unclaimed:

  • Unclaimed wages or commissions
  • Money orders
  • Safety deposit box contents
  • Savings and checking accounts
  • Refunds
  • Overpayments such as:
  • Credit card balances
  • Cell phone bills
  • DMV payments

Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

To check if you’re entitled to some of that money, you can visit indianaunclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business to see if the state owes you anything.

You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.

