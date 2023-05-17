Hoosier Lottery introduces new way to play with ‘Cash POP’

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Hoosier Lottery has a brand-new draw game popping up across the state!

It’s called Cash POP, and there are five drawings a day, starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 p.m.

As Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor explains, the game is simple.

“One ‘POP’ is all it takes to get in on the excitement,” she says. “Players win by simply matching one number from 1 to 15 for a chance to win. They can wager $1, $2, $5, or $10.”

The lottery has already had almost 25,000 winners since Cash POP launched in late April. For more information on how to play, click here.

Meanwhile, 16 News Now is partnering with the Hoosier Lottery for some fun! 15 Hoosiers can win a $50 lottery prize pack. To enter, just click here and submit your email address. You must be 18 or older to enter the contest.

If you or a loved one needs help with problem gambling, call 1-800-994-8448.

