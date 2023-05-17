Girl Named Tom to perform at Four Winds Casino South Bend in July

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local musical trio that made history on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021 will be performing at Four Winds Casino South Bend this upcoming July.

Girl Named Tom will be taking the stage at Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center on July 28 at 9 p.m. The trio consisting of siblings Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty rose to fame on Season 21 of “The Voice,” earning the distinction of being the first trio to win the competition.

Originally from northwest Ohio, they moved to South Bend in 2021, and both Caleb and Joshua graduated from Goshen College before forming Girl Named Tom with their little sister, Bekah.

Ticket prices for the show start at $35, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning this Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

Press Release from Four Winds Casinos:

Three siblings unlock one harmony to unite the world as Girl Named Tom. The trio—Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty—notably made history as “the only group to ever win NBC’s The Voice.” Along the way, they’ve impressively generated millions of streams across chart-rattling covers such as “River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind.”

The proud Midwesterners gained further traction with the independent Another World EP. Returning to the road with a bang, they performed 100-plus shows throughout 2022 alone.

Inking a deal with Republic Records, they served up their debut holiday EP, One More Christmas, and embarked on a massive arena tour supporting Pentatonix for “A Christmas Spectacular.” Their inimitable harmony will only continue to resound louder in 2023 and beyond.

More information on Girl Named Tom can be found at https://www.girlnamedtom.com/.

Reservations and Information

To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo® or Four Winds South Bend® or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, Four Winds Dowagiac® or Four Winds South Bend, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com.

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band’s ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013 and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of non-gaming businesses through its investment enterprises, Mno-Bmadsen and the Pokagon Development Authority. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.

About Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Conference and Event CenterFour Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center is a 24,000 square foot multiuse facility that has 16 meeting rooms, a ballroom with seating for 800, two pre-function bar areas, a business center and outdoor pre-function space. In addition to hosting large meetings, conferences, banquets and special events, Ribbon Town will accommodate concerts and live performances. To reserve space at Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, please contact our Sales and Catering Team at (574) 931-3557 or send an email to southbendsales@fourwindscasino.com.

