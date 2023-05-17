Ferry St. Resource Center still serving clients following fire

By Jack Springgate
Updated: 8 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -We’re learning more about the future of the Ferry Street Resource Center after a fire destroyed their building last Friday.

While they no longer have a physical space, the executive director said they are still offering services to their clients anyway.

Any clients can still call 269-687-9860 to get in touch with the resource center. You’re asked to leave a message for Ric or Arquilla and they’ll get back to you as soon as they can.

Ric says he’s visited with several potential landing spots for their next home, but they haven’t made a decision yet.

For those who want to donate to their recovery efforts, you can follow this link to their donation page.

“We need funds to do the work that we do, and it’s been difficult with inflation and things, and getting donations, and getting the money coming in. Although, because we’re a resource center and we have the connections we have, we’re actually able to put plans together that involve other resources as well as our own, and we continue that work,” said Ferry St. Resource Center Executive Director Ric Pawloski.

Niles Mayor Nick Shelton weighed in telling us quote:

