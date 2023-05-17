Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.(KADN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The employee of an Arby’s in Louisiana who was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer has been identified, officials said.

According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Nguyet Le of Texas.

The New Iberia Police Department said Le was found dead last Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

Her body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KFLY, Le was the manager. Police said foul play is not suspected.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified
Eduardo Alvarado (left) and Ernesto Arellano (right)
2 charged in deadly Mother’s Day shooting in South Bend
Shawna Glosser, 27, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in serious bodily...
Woman sentenced to 9 years for neglect after child drowns in bathtub
New South Bend daycare to operate 24 hours a day
SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend

Latest News

Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver.
Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver: ‘This completes the story’
Mishawaka students celebrate Special Olympics Unified Champions Day on May 16, 2023.
Mishawaka students celebrate Special Olympics Unified Champions Day
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
Tyrell Taylor
Benton Harbor man takes plea deal in shooting death of girlfriend