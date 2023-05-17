Elkhart Police Department hosts Peace Officer Memorial Service

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, police in Elkhart held a “Peace Officer Memorial Service.”

The service honored all Elkhart officers who have died in the line of duty. Many local leaders gave remarks, including Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese.

“The importance of today really is to make sure that we’re honoring those who have come before us,” Chief Milanese said. “The men and women that have made the ultimate sacrifice in this profession. That have really given their lives to the service of this community.”

A bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” was played in honor of all those killed in the line of service.

