Elkhart man sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for child molestation

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who was convicted of nine counts of child molestation will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Nipper, 65, was sentenced this week to 258 years in prison with 12 years suspended.

Nipper was previously accused of inappropriately touching two children multiple times when they were younger than age 10.

The victims first made the allegations in May 2018, claiming the abuse began in 2012 or 2013.

Kenneth Nipper
Kenneth Nipper(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

